The armed militant organisation, United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) announced via a press release on February 19 that the death sentence of alleged Assam Police spy Manash Borgohain has been revoked.

ULFA-I in its statement, said, "Manas Borgohain, a Sub-Inspector of the Special Branch of Assam Police, has been serving since 2021. High-ranking police officers, including Director General of Police GP Singh and Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta, are directly involved in the plan. Manas Chaliha, a notorious criminal and Zonal Officer of the Special Branch, stated that he and several other indigenous youths had been trained for the operation from June last year. The training occurred at three locations: Nos. 401, 409 and 207 at Royal Enclave Apartments, Ajanta Road, Beltola, Guwahati. A trial was held on 13/02/2024 under the chairmanship of the President of the Lower Council, with a three-member jury. The investigation report and the chargesheet confessions were scrutinized. Despite being given ample opportunity to verify the court's information, the accused pleaded guilty. This case strongly suggests the accused's desire for wealth and power, the unacceptability of deception as a profession, and the seriousness of treasonous offences against the organization".

The outfit has further disqualified Manash Borgohain from the organization's membership for five years, sentenced to one year of physical labor and four years of self-correction through positive work culture. The offender will still enjoy all constitutional privileges of revolutionary fighters. A high-powered Monitoring and Review Committee of three Senior Commission Officers will oversee the implementation. Adherence to the Code of Conduct is mandatory during this period. The organization, 'United Liberation Forces, Assam [Independent]', will not be liable for any adverse consequences if the offender fails to utilize this last opportunity for positive change.

Also read: Assam: SI Junmoni Rabha's death was a pre-planned murder, claims alleged Assam Police Spy held in ULFA-I camp