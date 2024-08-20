The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has issued a stern ultimatum to BJP leader Gauravv Somani, demanding the immediate withdrawal of a complaint filed against Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha. The threat comes in the wake of Somani's FIR against Chaliha, which was lodged at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati.

The FIR accuses Chaliha of inciting enmity on the grounds of language and race, alleging that his actions could jeopardize the peace and harmony of Assam. In response, ULFA-I released a press statement on Monday warning of severe consequences if the FIR is not retracted. The group has cautioned that failure to comply could lead to a "grave situation" in the state, placing the responsibility for any resulting unrest squarely on the Assam Police.

ULFA-I’s statement also suggested that the broader non-Assamese community in the state could face adverse repercussions due to Somani’s actions.

Meanwhile, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh described the bomb threat by the banned militant outfit on August 15 as an attempt to derail the progress of the state. The DGP said that security personnel have been maintaining law and order in Assam effectively over the past few years.

"The state has witnessed progress and development. However, certain elements are trying to stall this development by resorting to violent acts like planting bombs," Singh stated. He assured that the Assam Police will conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice. "Whenever such incidents occur, we take swift action to catch those responsible. This time will be no different," he added.

Singh also appealed to the youth not to be swayed by the outlawed group. "We have observed that young people are often misled into participating in unlawful activities. I urge them to avoid such involvement," he said.

ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for planting bombs at 25 locations in Assam, with plans to detonate them between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Independence Day. Due to technical issues, the bombs did not explode as intended. The Assam Police have since rescued explosives from several locations, including Guwahati. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the incident thoroughly.