Peace talks between the Centre, Assam Government and the ULFA pro-talk faction are to be held in New Delhi on August 18.

As per reports, an Ulfa delegation led by Arabinda Rajkhowa is in the national capital for discussions with key officials in the central government.

Earlier ULFA’s leader Anup Chetia. “We hope to active at a solution with the Government of India before the (general) election…. It realises that if it signs the agreement with us(ULFA pro-talk faction) the Assam imbroglio will be solved,” he added.



Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma invites ULFA (I) Chief Paresh Baruah to Assam, assures safe passage

He also expressed hope that the talks to conclude before 2024.

On the otherhand, an NSCN (IM) delegation will be leaving for Delhi to hold talks with the Centre on the Naga political issue.

As per sources, the delegation will be holding talks with the Centre on August 21. Meanwhile, NSCN-IM leader Thuingaleng Muivah will be leaving for Delhi on August 19.