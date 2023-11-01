Mrinal Hazarika, a pro-talks leader from the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), has made a claim regarding the new members of the outfit.

He suggests that these new entrants may have been sent by the Indian Army. However, no concrete evidence has been provided to support this claim.

Speaking to the media, the pro-talk leader said, "The people of Assam have forgotten the history of the state but ULFA has reminded it...and the new generation has started understanding the same."

The leader also blamed the state and the Centre's understanding towards the outfit's demand the youths decide to choose to be part of the outfit.

"This shall continue till the Centre as well as the state comes to a constructive solution to this which we have been seeing for the last 30 years," Hazarika added.



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Speaking on the repeated capital punishment given by the ULFA (I) to the alleged tainted cadres but still the youths are choosing the path of the rebel outfit, Hazarika said, "This needs to be answered by the state or the Centre as to what kind of weakness does one have that despite of such news of capital punishments, how youths from the state of Assam are joining the group," he added.

Further speaking on the former Amry jawan, Paban Neog who recently confirmed joining the outfit by claiming to be an informer, Hazarika said that this has been there for a long time in departments like the police or the army.

"In the border areas the craze for drugs among the youths has been active only because of state or the Centre...the youths there are also being used as informers...and this kind of system has been run by the state or the centre," he added.

Hazarika also asserted that Paban Neog who was part of the Indian Army and recently joined the banned outfit may also have been sent by the army.

"Initially he will show his skills and good work and after gaining confidence will conspire something bad and come out, hence it would not be surprising if the new entrants are sent by the Army or the police" Hazarika added.