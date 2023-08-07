Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 7 said that cricketer Uma Chetri is a big source of inspiration for the people and is a pride of Golaghat and Assam.

Sarma further said that Chetry has brought laurels to Golaghat and Assam.

''Uma Chetry who is an Indian Cricket team member has brought pride to Golaghat and Assam. Till now, there was not a single man or woman cricket player from Assam in the senior Indian cricket team,'' he said while addressing a gathering in Golaghat on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

Sarma also congratulated Chetry on behalf of the people of Assam.

Uma Chetry from Assam was recently selected for the senior national team after her name was included in the squad for the upcoming Bangladesh tour.

Chetry was named for both T20 and ODI matches against Bangladesh which will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur.