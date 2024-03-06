Assam's women cricketer Uma Chetry is set to join the UP Warriorz in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. This opportunity comes as she steps in to replace Vrinda Dinesh who unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury during Match 6 against the Mumbai Indians on February 28 and will be out for the rest of the season.

The UP Warriorz signed Uma Chetry for a sum of Rs 10 lakhs which was her reserve price. Uma has showcased her skills in recent matches playing for India A against England A and being part of the successful India A Emerging squad that won the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup 2023.

Hailing from Bokakhat, Uma Chetry has already made history as the first cricketer from Assam regardless of gender, to be selected for the Indian national team. Her notable achievements include winning a gold medal at the Asian Games while representing the senior Indian women's team. The significant moment in her career occurred on July 2, 2023, when she received the call to join the senior women’s national team on their tour of Bangladesh, participating in both T20 and ODI matches.

Uma's entry into the UP Warriorz team marks her as the second cricketer from Assam to participate in the WPL, following the footsteps of all-rounder Jintimani Kalita, who has been with the Mumbai Indians for the past two seasons. As Uma takes on this new opportunity, cricket enthusiasts will be keenly watching her performance in the remainder of the WPL.