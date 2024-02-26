In a significant win for animal welfare, an unauthorised buffalo fighting event slated to occur in Chikabori, Morigaon, was halted on February 25. This development comes in response to an appeal from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to the district administration and superintendent of police in Morigaon, Assam.

The intervention follows an interlocutory application by PETA India, which cited a High Court order dated February 6. The court had directed strict enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Assam state government, effectively restricting all buffalo fights post-January 25, 2024.

"PETA India commends the district commissioner and superintendent of police of Morigaon for promptly addressing our complaint and taking action to prevent the buffalo fight in Chikabori, thereby sparing animals suffering," stated PETA India Advocacy Associate Tushar Kol. Kol urged the public to report any illegal fights to the police and expressed hope for a comprehensive ban on such spectacles.

Recent incidents have drawn attention to the cruelty inherent in these events. Last week, two first information reports (FIRs) were filed by Raha police and Nagaon Sadar police following complaints from PETA India. These reports documented heinous acts of cruelty to buffaloes during unauthorised fights held in Raha Koroiguri and Kasomari.

Investigations revealed appalling treatment of animals, with buffaloes being beaten and subjected to distressing conditions to instigate fights. Similar investigations into bulbul bird fights exposed illegal capture and mistreatment of protected wild birds.

PETA India's writ petitions to the Gauhati High Court argue for a complete prohibition of buffalo and bulbul fights, citing violations of central laws and the inherent cruelty of these practices.