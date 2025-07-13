Assam: Unauthorized red beacon on uninsured Mercedes-Benz triggers public uproar in Dhubri

A high-end Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, allegedly bearing unauthorized red beacon lights and lacking valid insurance, has become the center of controversy in Assam’s Dhubri town, prompting public outrage and demands for regulatory action.

Registered under the name of Sirajul Hoque (Reg. No. AS-01EF-3333), the vehicle has been frequently spotted in and around Dhubri with a red beacon and a signboard reading “इकाई अध्यक्ष 23-Dhubri LAC” (Unit President, 23-Dhubri Legislative Assembly Constituency). Eyewitnesses report that it is often driven by a local youth with no known official designation, raising concerns over misuse of symbols of authority and privileges reserved for public office bearers.

The controversy intensified after it was discovered that the luxury car’s insurance expired on June 23, 2025, posing a serious threat to road safety. Experts caution that an uninsured vehicle operating in public spaces violates traffic laws and could leave accident victims without legal compensation.

Valued at over ₹40 lakh, the Mercedes was last seen parked in front of a shop in Dhubri on Sunday, flashing its red beacon. The scene misled many bystanders into assuming the presence of a high-ranking official, such as an MLA or MP.

Under Indian law, red beacons are permitted only for emergency services and select high-ranking government officials. Their unauthorized use is a punishable offense under the Motor Vehicles Act, as it can create undue panic, misrepresentation of authority, and traffic chaos.

The presence of such a luxury vehicle, flouting multiple traffic norms, including environmental concerns tied to emission levels, has drawn flak from the local community. Citizens are calling upon the district administration and traffic authorities to intervene immediately, take punitive action, and ensure legal compliance.

Residents have stressed the importance of equal enforcement of traffic rules, regardless of social or political stature, to uphold public safety and trust in governance.