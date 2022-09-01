A state of uncertainty continues to prevail in the state of Assam due to delay in the completion of the NRC process. There is a state of suspicion among those whose names were not registered in the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in the state three years ago. For Safikul Islam and his two children, this state of doubt does not seem to end. The names of 19,06,657 people were not included in the final NRC released on August 31, 2019 in Assam, raising doubts about their citizenship. It is to be known that out of a total of 3,30,27,661 applicants, the names of 3,11,21,004 people were included.

Islam, a resident of Dhalpur Chhar in the Brahmaputra, claimed that he had provided all the necessary documents to the NRC authorities to prove his Indian citizenship. But his name was not included in the final list. At that time he told the media that he was born in the year 1970 in Barpeta district. Later his father had moved to Dhalpur, due to which his family’s connection with this area was also established. Still, the names of Islam, including his son and daughter were not included in the NRC final list.

However, his wife Najma's name was included in the final list of NRC. Islam said, “However no one in the village is questioning my citizenship as they know me well. But I have faced uncomfortable situations elsewhere.” He added further, “I pleaded to the authorities also requested them to kindly look into his problematic condition”. Many news have been published in the press and many NGOs have come to visit us, but no action has been initiated on the part of the authorities to address to Islam’s issue.

“Still everything remains the same. People question us only about our appearance and clothes outside the village, which is unfortunate,” concluded Islam with a heavy heart. On the other hand, it has been a battle of prestige and identity for 79-year-old Rehena Khatoon of Cachar district. She cried and said, “My husband passed away two years ago after proving the citizenship of our entire family in the Foreigners Tribunal (FT). Still there is a lingering problem and the matter is not resolved yet.”

Ashraful Hussain, an activist fighting for those struggling with citizenship issues, said the inordinate delay in resolving the NRC issue is helping a section of vested interests to destabilize the society and create unrest. "As per our estimates, at least 81 people have committed suicide in the last 15-20 years due to ongoing doubts about their citizenship," he said.

Many people were kicked out on technical grounds and nothing has been done to fix it. Social Justice Forum (SJF), an NGO working on the issue, urged the government to resolve the matter for a stable atmosphere of peace in the state.

Meanwhile, former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram is representing Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in the CAA case in the Supreme Court. A party spokesperson informed about in on Wednesday. The party spokesperson said the APCC has also begun talks with a major law establishment in Delhi to take forward its case before the apex court. APCC Chief Spokesperson Manjit Mahanta said here that their senior leader, senior lawyer and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram has offered all possible help to fight it out against CAA in the Supreme Court.

He said that if needed, he will also assist at the level of arguments in the apex court. The APCC had moved the Supreme Court in 2019 against the CAA.