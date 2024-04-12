Dhubri is now engulfed in a veil of dust pollution, a direct result of the vehicles hauling earth carrying throughout without permission unlawfully, a small gang of miscreants who have become a courageous nexus group and have boldly started illegal excavation works beyond the approved Global Positioning System (GPS) areas sanctioned by the authorities.



In order to lessen the negative effects of dust pollution, residents demand that tarpaulin be required for earth-laden vehicles carrying heavy loads and that road-wetting techniques be put into place. However, the authorities have not yet taken action to stop the widespread disregard for the law, thus their pleas have mainly gone unanswered.



As the dust pollution continues to choke few areas of the town, including renowned BN College of Dhubri, will the Forest Department heed the clarion call for enforcement action against this rampant illegal movement of earth, or will their inaction pave the way for the unchecked proliferation of environmental degradation?



However, the egregious misuse of the rules governing transit passes, vehicles making numerous trips day and night under the pretence of a single challan and illegally excavation earth beyond the approved Global Positioning System (GPS) areas which highlights the seriousness of the issue. Such blatant disregard for legal protocol has left the residents of the Dhubri town exasperated and aggrieved.



In the meantime, rumours surfaces in the town that higher authorities from the department of forest allegedly involved in excepting uncountable exchange of cash amount from the notorious nexus of earth excavating mafias.