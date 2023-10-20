Assam: Uncontrollable gas discharge at Oil India Limited in Duliajan
An uncontrollable gas discharge has been reported at Oil India Limited in Duliajan, Assam. The authorities have yet to issue a statement.
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Assam: Uncontrollable gas discharge at Oil India Limited in Duliajan
An alarming incident occurred in Duliajan, as an oil well owned by Oil India Limited (OIL) began spewing uncontrollable gas late in the evening on October 19, 2023.
The gas discharge was first reported at 10 PM. Oil India Limited (OIL) is yet to release official details about the incident.
Further details are awaited.
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