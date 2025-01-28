The Under-20 Inter-College (men) football tournament, titled the 'Mahavir Lachit Cup,' commenced on January 28 under the auspices of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Dhubri, in collaboration with Khelo Bharat and Assam Football Association.

The tournament, which celebrates the spirit of youth and sportsmanship, began with its first match between B.N. College Dhubri and Halakura College. It will continue from January 28 to February 1, 2025, at the playground of B.N. College Dhubri.

The event was attended by the managing committee's secretary Biswajeet Roy, president Uttam Prasad, working president Nirmalya Paul; vice principal Rita Bora; professor Santanu Sarma, Azad Ali of B.N. College; along with other colleagues, dignitaries, members, and students.

In the district, eight institutions have taken part: B.N. College Dhubri, Halakura College, P.B. College Gauripur, Progati College Agomoni, Chilarai College Golakganj, Western Academy, Sapatgram College, and Rangamati College Alomganj.

The venue is expected to witness electrifying games as teams from various educational institutions will compete for glory.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's members have expressed their commitment to fostering sports culture in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, Uttam Prasad, president of the managing committee Mahavir Lachit Cup stated, “This tournament is not just about football; it is about building camaraderie, discipline, and resilience among our youth. We are proud to honor the legacy of Mahavir Lachit Borphukan through this event.”

The Mahavir Lachit Borphukan Tournament is a football event dedicated to the legendary 17th-century Assamese general, renowned for his bravery and leadership. The tournament aims to inspire young players to emulate his courage and determination on the field.

The winner will receive Rs 10,000, the runner-up will receive Rs 5,000, the best player will receive Rs 1,000, and the best goalkeeper will receive a prize of Rs 1,000. In addition to honouring Lachit Borphukan's legacy, this event provides a forum for promoting excellence and sportsmanship.

The tournament has generated significant enthusiasm among students and sports enthusiasts. Players are eager to showcase their skills, while their fans are looking forward to thrilling matches at the venue.

The event is expected to conclude with a grand finale on February 18, 2025, in Guwahati leaving behind memories of exhilarating games and inspiring performances.