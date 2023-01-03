For 200 poor students studying in a school in Assam, the year 2023 started with a warm approach as good samaritans along with humble netizens provide sweaters to keep them warm and beat the chilly winters.

The noble idea was initiated by a teacher of the school who after observing the plight of the pupils mostly from financially backward families, who could not afford sweaters and are forced to attend classes in winter in the cotton uniform provided by the government.

"We discussed how we can help them and then a theatre group, Samahar Natya Gosthee came forward to help," said the teacher.

General secretary of the theatre group, Sitanath Lahkar, said, "We have very limited financial resources. So, we made an appeal on social media and received an overwhelming response from netizens," he said.

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Within five days, the group collected enough funds to get sweaters for the entire lower primary section, he said.

Earlier on December 25, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 25 distributed Rs 25,000 to each of the 4,841 schools that secured A+ during Gunotsav this year.

Sarma distributed the cheques of Rs 25,000 to the schools during a programme held at the veterinary College playground in Guwahati's Khanapara.

Besides this, the Assam Chief Minister also awarded districts with the highest number of A+ grade schools with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes.

''I am confident that our humble initiative to evaluate schools grade them will improve the education scenario in Assam,'' Sarma said on while speaking on the occasion.