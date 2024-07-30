The All Assam Unemployed Association (AAUA) has called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to urgently intervene in the ongoing dispute between Assam and Meghalaya over a ban on tourist taxis. The AAUA submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Monday, seeking his intervention to resolve the matter through dialogue with the Meghalaya government.

AAUA president Dharmendra Deuri and general secretary Jiban Rajkhowa highlighted the plight of approximately 40,000 unemployed youths from Assam who are engaged in the tourism sector in Meghalaya as taxi drivers. They emphasized that these individuals are now facing severe difficulties due to a ban imposed by the Hynniewtrep National Youth Federation (HNYF), a pressure group in Meghalaya.

“The HNYF’s actions, which include blocking Assam taxis and restricting their access to tourist spots, are causing significant economic hardship for our youth who rely on this livelihood. We urge Chief Minister Sarma to initiate talks with the Meghalaya government to address this issue and restore access for our taxi drivers,” said Deuri in a press statement.

The HNYF's ban aims to protect the interests of local taxi drivers in Meghalaya, who argue that the influx of taxis from Assam is adversely affecting their income. The situation escalated last Friday when HNYF members blocked several Assam vehicles in the Umtyngngar area of East Khasi Hills district, intensifying the conflict and creating a climate of fear among tourists and taxi drivers.