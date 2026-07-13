Assam unemployment registry crosses 15.43 lakh; over 3.55 lakh fresh registrations in 2026

More than 15.43 lakh people are currently registered as active job seekers in Assam, the state government informed the Legislative Assembly on July 13.

Replying to a starred question by MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Prasanta Phukan said 15,43,350 job seekers were registered with the Directorate of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship as of June 30, 2026.

The minister informed the House that 15,82,987 job seekers were registered as of March 31, 2016, and the department has since maintained annual records of registrations.

According to the data placed before the Assembly, the number of registered job seekers stood at 11,53,971 in 2022, during which 10,34,613 fresh registrations were recorded. In 2023, the total registrations rose to 20,10,517, with 8,56,546 fresh registrations.

The figure further increased to 21,16,561 in 2024, with 1,06,044 new registrations. In 2025, the number of active registered job seekers dropped to 11,88,160, while 2,49,765 fresh registrations were made.

As of June 30, 2026, the department recorded 15,43,350 active registered job seekers, with 3,55,741 fresh registrations during the period.

The government also informed the Assembly that 12,52,731 registrations had lapsed as of June 30, 2026.

Providing the educational profile of registered job seekers, the minister said graduates formed the largest category with 6,48,899 registrations, followed by 1,16,159 postgraduates.

The registry also includes 62,581 technical diploma holders and 65,989 technical graduates, reflecting a significant number of qualified youth seeking employment in the state.

The figures were presented in response to questions seeking year-wise details of unemployment registrations and the educational qualifications of job seekers registered with the state's employment directorate.

