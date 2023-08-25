In a blood-curdling act, an infant girl was allegedly killed by her own mother in the Itakhola area of Sonitpur in Assam.

As per reports, the woman identified as Anowara Khatun after killing the infant buried her in a pit near the house.

The incident took place at Bandor Jonghol in Itakhola.

Reports claimed that the woman was unhappy that the child was a female and hence decided to kill the infant.



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The woman, who had recently given birth, could not stand the fact that her newborn baby was a female child. Further, the accused mother tried to dig up a pit and dispose of the body of the infant in it.

She was arrested based on a complaint by locals and family members.

The police recovered the remains of the infant from the pit based on the mother’s confession.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the incident.