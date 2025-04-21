A brutal attack in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district left a couple dead and their three children seriously injured, police confirmed on Sunday. The incident occurred late Saturday night at Munda Basti, inside the Namburnadi tea estate in the Barpathar area.

Unidentified assailants reportedly entered the home of Julo Munda and assaulted the entire family. Munda and his wife, Panchami, were then abducted, while their children, aged between 9 and 13, were left behind with severe injuries.

“As per the statement of the nine-year-old son, their parents were taken away after being physically assaulted,” a police officer said. The children were initially treated at a nearby facility before being shifted to the Golaghat Civil Hospital for further medical care.

Police launched a search operation soon after the incident was reported. On Sunday afternoon, the bodies of Julo and Panchami Munda were discovered in a water-filled coal mining pit, located some distance from their residence.

Authorities have yet to identify the attackers or determine a motive. An investigation is underway. (PTI)