Assam: Unidentified body discovered outside Janata Bhawan in Guwahati
A body has been discovered in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, sparking an immediate police investigation. The identity of the deceased remains unknown as this developing story continues to unfold.
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Story highlights
- Unidentified body discovered in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati
- Immediate response from Dispur Police Station, identity of the individual remains unknown
- The discovery was made by vigilant staff from the State Bank of India
An unidentified body was found in front of the Janata Bhawan area of Guwahati. The body was found in a footbridge drain, prompting an immediate police response from Dispur Police Station.
Dispur police officers initiated investigations into the grim discovery. Despite efforts to identify the individual, the body remained unclaimed and unidentified as of now.
The body was discovered by vigilant State Bank of India staff. As investigations continue, the circumstances leading to the presence of the deceased in such a location remain unclear, leaving residents and authorities on edge.
This is a developing story. More updates are awaited.
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