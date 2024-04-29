An unidentified body was discovered in a drain at Nepali Chowk, Noonmati, Guwahati on early Monday morning.

The body, believed to be a young man aged between 20-25 and dressed in long pants and a T-shirt, has yet to be identified.

The incident has resulted in considerable tension amongst the Noonmati residents. The police suspect the man was murdered elsewhere and his body was later dumped in the drain.

Officers from the Nunmati police station have begun investigations. As per preliminary findings, the police believe it to be a premeditated murder.