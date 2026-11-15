An unidentified body was recovered from a car parked along a roadside at Kadamtala in Jagiroad, Assam, on Sunday morning (November 15), after local residents alerted the police about the damaged vehicle.

According to preliminary information, residents spotted the damaged car parked by the roadside and informed the police. A team from the Jagiroad traffic police subsequently reached the location and inspected the vehicle.

During the inspection, police found the body of an unidentified person on the rear seat of the car, bearing registration number AS 04 K 5051.

The police recovered the body and sent it to Morigaon for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.