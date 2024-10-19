Authorities in Karimganj have discovered yet another unidentified body in the Kuchiyara River, just two days after a mutilated corpse was retrieved from the Longai River.

The latest body was found floating near the immersion ghat along Kali Bari Road, prompting immediate police action.

The discovery raises serious questions about the circumstances surrounding these deaths, as it remains unclear whether the victim is from India or Bangladesh. Local law enforcement has secured the body and transported it to the mortuary for further examination and identification.

This incident follows the recent recovery of a disfigured body from the Longai River in the Latu area of North Karimganj, which has already sparked concerns about safety and crime in the region. The dual discoveries have baffled authorities and prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the ongoing situation.

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