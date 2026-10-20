An unidentified body was recovered from the Mahur River near a railway bridge close to New Haflong Railway Station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Tuesday morning, October 20.

According to information, the body was spotted around 10.30 am by local residents who had gone to the river. The body was found lying face down in the water near the railway bridge, following which the residents alerted the police.

Police personnel and a magistrate subsequently reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. After completing the necessary formalities, the body was sent to Haflong Civil Hospital for further procedures.

Preliminary suspicion suggests that the person may have died around two days ago. However, the exact time and cause of death have not yet been established.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown. Police have launched an investigation to identify the person and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

