Assam: Unidentified body recovered from pond inside Gauhati University campus, probe underway

An unidentified body was recovered from a pond within the premises of Gauhati University in Assam’s Jalukbari area on Saturday, March 21, triggering concern among students and local residents.



The incident occurred in the Saraighat Colony locality inside the university campus, where locals first spotted the body floating in the water and promptly alerted the authorities.



Responding swiftly, police teams reached the spot along with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), who assisted in retrieving the body from the pond.



Officials confirmed that the body has been recovered; however, the identity of the deceased remains unknown. No documents or personal belongings were found at the scene that could help establish identification.



Preliminary investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities have not ruled out any possibilities at this stage, and it remains unclear whether the case involves accidental drowning or any foul play.



The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, which is expected to provide further clarity on the cause of death.



Police stated that efforts are underway to identify the deceased and that further investigation will proceed based on forensic findings and available evidence.