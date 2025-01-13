A fatal train accident claimed the life of a man on the railway tracks between Kamakhya and Guwahati stations on January 11 night. The victim was struck by the UP 15611 train at kilometre marker 7/2-3.

Authorities estimate the deceased to be approximately 42 years old. He stood around 5'2" tall with a swarthy complexion and was wearing a red jumper and blue pants at the time of the incident.

Following post-mortem examination, the body was placed at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital morgue. Officials will hold the remains for 72 hours to allow for possible identification by family members.

Police urge anyone with information about a missing person matching this description to contact local authorities or the hospital immediately.