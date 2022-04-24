Unidentified miscreants allegedly destroyed an idol of Lord Hanuman and then set it ablaze in Hajo, Kamrup Rural district on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred in Hajo's Patni village. The unidentified criminals, according to accounts, fled the scene after perpetrating the crime.

Meanwhile, the Hindu community has voiced outrage over the incident and urged that the perpetrators be held accountable.

In the early hours of Saturday, the idol was allegedly defaced and set ablaze. Unidentified miscreants reportedly looted the famed Hanuman Mandir in Assam's Darrang district's Kharupetia area last month.