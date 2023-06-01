In a sensational incident of bank robbery, a two-member robber gang attempted to loot a State Bank of India Customer Care Service Centre at Barpeta’s Shakti Nagar on May 31.

As per sources, two unidentified miscreants entered the SBI customer service centre to withdraw money but opened fire at the centre in an attempt to loot money.

Alert locals managed to attack the miscreants and grabbed one, while the other escaped. One of the miscreants who was seriously injured in the attack has been identified as Fazal Ali.

The firing incident has created a furore across Barpeta Road.

Shah Alam is the owner of the customer care centre. The miscreants tried to loot around Rs 3 lakh in while Shah Alam along with another associate was closing the centre.

However Shah Alam and his partner bravely managed to capture the miscreants named Fazal Ali.

Soon after the accomplice was arrested, another miscreant opened fire and ran away on a Pulsar bike.

Meanwhile, the Barpeta police have launched a probe into the incident.

One of the arrested miscreants has been initially admitted to Barpeta Road F R U but doctors referred the miscreants to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

The miscreant is currently undergoing treatment at Barpeta Medical College.

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