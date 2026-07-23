Assam: Unidentified miscreants open fire on three youths in Dibrugarh, police launch probe

Three youths were injured after unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire on them near the Ghoramara area of Lahowal in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Wednesday, July 22 night, police said.

According to reports, the victims were travelling on a two-wheeler towards Dibrugarh when they were intercepted by a group of unidentified persons who arrived in a luxury vehicle. The assailants allegedly opened fire on the youths before fleeing the scene.

One of the victims, Rantu Gogoi, a resident of Rangchangi Kopowhuwa village in Chabua, sustained a bullet injury to his leg. Two others, identified as Dipyoti Gogoi and Mithu Gogoi, also suffered injuries during the incident.

The injured youths were shifted to a hospital in Dibrugarh, where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition has not been officially disclosed.

The firing triggered panic among residents in the area, with locals expressing concern over the sudden outbreak of violence. The accused reportedly escaped immediately after carrying out the attack.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved. Officials are examining the circumstances leading to the incident, while further details are awaited.