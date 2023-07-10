An unidentified dead body of a woman was discovered floating in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati. Police have launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

According to the officer-in-charge of Hatigaon Police Station, Bijoy Dowerah, the body was found floating in the Bahini River.

The discovery was made around 8:30 am in the morning. Initial assessments indicate that the woman appears to be between 50 and 55 years old.

Earlier on July 9 , an unidentified dead body was sighted in the Brahmaputra River in Dibrugarh.

According to sources, the body, believed to be that of a man, is suspected to have been swept away from a distant location.

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot to recover the body.

Earlier on June 11, a dead body was found at Burhigang of Biswanath district.

Sources said that the body was found floating at Burhigang River with his hands and feet tied in a gunny bag.

The deceased person has been identified as one Noor Hoque hailing from Sutpam village, Baghmari in Biswanath district.