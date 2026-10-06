News
 Assam
Assam: Unidentified woman’s body found in paddy field in Nagaon

Assam: Unidentified woman’s body found in paddy field in Nagaon

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a paddy field in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on October 6.

Advertisement
Assam: Unidentified woman’s body found in paddy field in Nagaonशव रखकर ग्रामीणों ने किया हंगामा.(Photo: Representational)

The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a paddy field in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on October 6.

The body was found at Garaimari under Jajori Police Station on Monday by local residents who had gone out for a morning walk, a senior police official said.

“After receiving information from locals, our team rushed to the spot and recovered the body,” the official said.

The body was subsequently sent to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

The circumstances leading to the woman's death are also unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine the sequence of events, police said.

Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Oct 06, 2026
POST A COMMENT
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement