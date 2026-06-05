Assam: Unidentified youth found dead at playground in Nagaon's Juria

An unidentified youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a playground in Assam's Nagaon district, police said on June 5.

The body was recovered from a playground in Juria, triggering concern among local residents.

According to local sources, residents spotted the body lying on the field and immediately informed the police. A team from Juria Police Station subsequently reached the spot and launched an investigation.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, locals suspect that the youth may have been killed elsewhere and the body later dumped at the playground by unidentified persons.

The identity of the deceased had not been established at the time of filing this report.

Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. Officials said further investigation is underway and all possible angles are being examined.

More details are awaited.