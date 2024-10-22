The body of an unidentified youth was discovered on a railway track in Maheshwari, Bijni, Chirang, around midnight on Monday, October 22.

The deceased was found near the 269/67 km marker on the New Bongaigaon-Guwahati double railway track, dressed in blue jeans and a pink shirt.

Following the discovery, officers from the railway police station at Bijni railway station arrived at the scene.

They retrieved the body and transported it to the police station for further investigation.

Earlier on October 21, a journalist associated with a private media house in Guwahati was found dead in what appears to be a case of suicide, as per reports.

The deceased, identified as Arnab Ray, was residing in a rented accommodation at Sewali Path, Juripar in the Hatigaon area of the city.

The circumstances leading to the apparent suicide remain unclear, with authorities yet to establish the motive behind the extreme step. Local police arrived at the scene following the discovery of the body and launched an investigation to determine the cause behind the extreme step.



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