Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 11 said that Uniform Civil Code will uplift Muslim women and will equate them with men.

He said this while speaking with media persons after participating in a program on the second day of his tour in Jorhat.

Sarma said that UCC will be implemented by the central government and with the help of UCC the government is also trying to put an end to polygamy.

''UCC means that polygamy should be stopped and women should get equal rights in property. For the upliftment of Muslim women, it is necessary to end polygamy. Besides this UCC will equate these women with men,'' he added.

On the other hand, Sarma Chief Minister also said that around 133 people from West Bengal have come to Assam following the violence during the polls in the state.

''Due to the violence in West Bengal, the Assam government has made arrangements for food and medicine for the people who reached Assam after saving their lives. The government has set up shelter camps,'' he added.

He further said expressed hope that if such things happen in Assam in the future then the people of West Bengal will also come forward to help the victims.