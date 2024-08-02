The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the development of a crucial infrastructure project aimed at revolutionizing transportation in Assam. The new Guwahati Ring Road, stretching 121 kilometers, will be developed at a total cost of Rs. 5,729 crore. This initiative will be executed under the Build-Operate-Toll (BOT) model and includes three major components.

The project features the construction of a 56-kilometer 4-lane Access-Controlled Northern Guwahati Bypass, the widening of an existing 4-lane bypass on NH 27 to 6 lanes over 8 kilometers, and improvements to the remaining 58 kilometers of the existing bypass on NH 27. A significant addition to this project is a major bridge over the Brahmaputra River, which will enhance connectivity across the region.

Once completed, the Guwahati Ring Road will provide seamless connectivity for long-distance traffic on National Highway 27, a key route in the East-West Corridor. It is expected to alleviate congestion on major highways around Guwahati, thereby improving access to important cities and towns such as Siliguri, Silchar, Shillong, Jorhat, Tezpur, Jogigopha, and Barpeta.