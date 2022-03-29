The Tinsukia District Committee of Asom Jatia Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYP) conducts a protest program regarding the release of Assam graffiti artist Neelim Mahata.

A team of Arunachal police has arrested the from his residence in Lakhimpur on Sunday. The artist was arrested for his artwork protesting against the big river Dam Project in Dibang Valley of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Asom Jatiyotabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) Tinsukia district committee on Tuesday burnt the effigy of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Prema Khandu near AJYCP Tinsukia district committee office in protest against the arrest of Graffiti Artist Nilim Mahanta by Arunachal Pradesh police.

According to the reports, Neelim Mahanta has been charged with non-bailable offences. Mahanta’s two wall murals, one of which is dedicated to Lovlina Borgohain and the other to Zubeen Garg, have recently gone viral on social media.

Neelim Mahanta’s major offences could be painting on the ‘Wall of Harmony,’ which celebrates Arunachal Pradesh’s past history.

.Neelim Mahanta was reportedly summoned to Arunachal Pradesh to draw on the same in protest of the projected 57,000 MV Mega Dams Project.

He was charged for creating the artwork along with putting the words “No More Dams” on a memorial wall commemorating Arunachal Pradesh’s 50th anniversary of independence.

Moreover, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi and local organizations have called on the Arunachal and Assam governments to release Mahanta immediately.