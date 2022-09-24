The All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association (AAGNPSEA) have decided to observe a day long Pad Yatra on 8th Nov 2022 to Dispur to press for restoration of the old pension system for all government employees of the state.

"As the government is willfully avoiding the issue, officers, teachers, police personnel and employees residing in the state will perform a day long Pad Yatra on 8th Nov 2022 to Dispur where at least 50,000 employees, teacher, officers, 100 employees leaders from across the country and representatives of 100 people, leaders from various state government, Employees/ Teachers organisations and prominent personalities will walk for restoration of OPS,” president of the association, Achyutananda Hazarika.

“We had decided to demonstrate in street as the government of Assam is still reluctant to restore Old Pension System for the officers, teachers, police personnel and employees," said the president.

Notably, this unanimous decision of Joutha Sanmilan was held on September 24 in the state office of Assam College Teachers Association, Guwahati.

Earlier on August 22, 2022, all officers, employees, teachers, police personnel of the state have demonstrated and demanded before the government in one voice to restore Old Pension System for the all officers, employees, teachers, police personnel of Assam.

But in last one month, no response seen from the government which was very surprising, claims the AAGNPSEA president.

"On 22nd Aug 2022 the employees in the Assam shows their great concerned through a one day non-cooperation demonstration, however, as the government of Assam is still reluctant to restore Old Pension System for the officers, teachers, police personnel and employees, had decided to demonstrate in street", Hazarika added.

"We are not sure, whether the decision makers are really understand the fate of the issue or they are waiting for a social crisis which are already started for NPS", said Achyutananda Hazarika.

The release further stated that the employees of Assam cannot wait for such a pathetic position and hence starting a series of democratic Demonstration and Pad Yatra which is the first page of the whole book.

“The State government in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Punjab have already taken positive steps and decided to give benefits to their employees as per Old Pension System and we expect that Assam should be the 5th State of India and 1st BJP Lead Govt. State for the matter. It is also a fact that we have a visionary Chief Minister in the State who is well versed on the issue and who is competent to take any decision for the welfare of the employees under Govt. of Assam. It is crystal clear that National Pension System (NPS) has been implemented for Govt. employees without giving heed to its impact on the retired life of the employees and the society at large and impact of it already proved. Now it is the right time to rollback from NPS and to restore OPS.” claims Hazarika.

"More than 120 teachers, employees association are in support of AAGNPSEA in all activities and are still waiting anticipation of state government's action towards a desirable end.” expresses Hazarika.