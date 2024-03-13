Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah cancels scheduled visit to state
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam, scheduled for March 15, has been cancelled according to sources on Tuesday.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Assam, scheduled for March 15, has been cancelled according to sources on Tuesday.
Amit Shah who was supposed to inaugurate the grand Bardowa project and also visit Hojai will now not be coming to Assam.
As of now, no information regarding the reason for his visit being cancelled is yet to be disclosed.
This is a developing story.
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