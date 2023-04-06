Union Home Minister Amit Shah is is likely to visit Dibrugarh on April 10th, 2022. According to sources, he will first visit Arunachal Pradesh before returning to Dibrugarh on the same day.

The Union Home Minister is expected to attend a public meeting in Dibrugarh on April 11th, which will take place at Mancotta ground. During his visit, he will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of the BJP Mandal office, which is to be constructed in Dibrugarh.

An official confirmation of his visit is yet to be received, and preparations for his arrival are underway.

Dibrugarh, located in the easternmost part of Assam, is a hub of commercial and industrial activity, and is home to several tea gardens.