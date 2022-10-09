Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day trip to the Northeast, visited the Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati on October 9 to seek Goddess Kamakhya's blessings.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accompanied Shah.

Notably, after Kamakhya's visit, Shah will attend the North Eastern Council (NEC) Plenary Session this afternoon.

Later, the Shah will travel to Dergaon in Golaghat district to kick off a two-day convention of police superintendents at the Police Training College.

The conference will be conducted in the Police Training College's freshly built police conference hall.

On October 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated the party's newly built state office in Beltola, Assam.

The six-storeyed building, built over an area of one lakh square feet, will have state-of-the-art facilities, complete with a guest house and a modern media centre. The building can accommodate 5,000 people, party sources said.

''The new structure, valued at Rs 25 crore, has been built with donations from party workers'', another top party leader added.

The building will have five meeting halls and a 350-seater auditorium.

The foundation stone for this office was laid in February 2019 by Amit Shah, who was then the party President.