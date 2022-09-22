Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju attended a review meeting held at the conference hall of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's office in Bokakhat on September 22.

During the meeting, the Minister took stock of the current status and progress of the central government's implemented schemes under various departments of the Golaghat district.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the departmental officers to keep an eye on the real beneficiaries at the grass root level through the schemes and to make them aware of the proper use of the schemes by interacting with the beneficiaries regularly. The Minister expressed satisfaction over the state of implementation and progress of the schemes implemented by the Central Government in Golaghat district.

Meanwhile, Dr P Uday Pravin, the Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat District demonstrated a PowerPoint presentation regarding the execution and the current status of Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat, Atal Amrit Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Scheme, Vidyanjali, Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, among others.

The review meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLA Sarupathar constituency Biswajit Phukan, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bokakhat Dr Neha Yadav and other officials of the district and sub-divisional administration.

Prior to the review meeting, the Union Minister paid tributes to the statues of Shaheed Kamala Miri, Shaheed Biju Bauri, Shilpi Aideo Handique, Veerangana Sati Sadhani and Sati Radhika, respectively, in addition to the statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi in the premises of the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Bokakhat.

It may be recalled that the Union Minister was also present at a function held at Central Bihutali in Bokakhat and interacted with the beneficiaries of several ambitious schemes implemented by the Central Government in Golaghat district and took their feedback on the schemes.