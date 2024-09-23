Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced plans to visit the tea gardens owned by public sector enterprise Andrew Yule in Assam, aiming to address the pressing challenges faced by workers. During a press conference, Kumaraswamy expressed concern over the economic difficulties affecting the tea estates and the impact on wage earners.

Thanking Assam Industries Minister Bimal Borah for highlighting the issues, Kumaraswamy stressed the importance of supporting the management to alleviate workers' hardships. “We are committed to addressing the economic challenges of the Andrew Yule Group's tea gardens in Assam,” he stated.

In a gesture of goodwill, Kumaraswamy confirmed that tea garden wage earners will receive a 20 percent Durga Puja bonus, aligning with benefits provided to workers in other gardens.

The minister also shared insights from his recent visit to the Cement Corporation of India Ltd factory in Bokajan, where plans for a Rs 700 crore investment to revitalize the cement industry in the state were discussed. He emphasized the need for establishing a cement manufacturing unit in the northeastern region.

On the topic of sustainable development, Kumaraswamy highlighted the implementation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) policy in Assam, announcing an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore for battery charging stations across the country. He noted that nearly 70,000 facilities will be established, alongside the procurement of over 18,000 electric buses aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

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