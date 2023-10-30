Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who is on a one-day visit to Guwahati, offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple.

According to sources, the Union Minister went to the temple with his spouse to ask for Goddess Kamakhya's blessings. At the temple, he gave special prayers.

Gadkari and his wife landed at Guwahati's Borjhar airport earlier today.

The union minister is expected to examine the national highway projects that are now underway in Assam and other Northeastern states.



Also Read: Nitin Gadkari unfurls India's tallest tricolour at Attari-Wagah border

Earlier this month, Nitin Gadkari, hoisted the tallest national flag, measuring 418 feet, at the Attari-Wagah border on the India-Pakistan international border on October 20.

The flag, located at a popular tourist spot known for the beating retreat ceremony, is equipped with a surveillance system to assist the Border Security Force in monitoring the border. Previously, a 360-foot flag was erected in March 2017 at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

Pakistan responded by raising a 400-foot flag near the Wagah checkpost in August of the same year. The new Indian flag stands 18 feet taller than its Pakistani counterpart. Earlier in the day, the Union Minister inspected the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway and Amritsar bypass.