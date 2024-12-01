Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal engaged in a crucial discussion with stakeholders from Assam's tea industry, including representatives from producer associations, labour unions, and consumer groups on November 30.

During the stakeholders' meeting for the tea industry held in Guwahati, stakeholders highlighted the various challenges currently affecting the tea sector while the Union Minister, in response, assured to resolve the issues.

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry also assured funding support to the Tocklai Tea Research Institute of the Tea Research Association (TRA).

Goyal, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the financial crisis faced by the Tocklai Tea Research Institute of the Tea Research Association (TRA).

The issue was brought to attention by Joydeep Phukan, Secretary of TRA Tocklai, who highlighted that reduced contributions from the tea industry (by 50 per cent) and the capping of funds by the Tea Board have hindered the institute's ability to meet statutory obligations for employees and retired scientists.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma acknowledged the significant contributions of the 114-year-old institute to the Assam tea industry despite its financial challenges.

While the Government of Assam has provided some support, he urged the Commerce Ministry to enhance its allocation to Tocklai.

In response, Piyush Goyal assured that his Ministry would address the issue and work towards a permanent solution to the institute's financial problems.

He also suggested exploring funding support for Tocklai through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives by companies like Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Additionally, the Union Commerce Minister announced that the requirement of a 50% margin for upgrading Tocklai's laboratory would be waived by the Ministry.

The Union Minister suggested a roadmap to make India the Tea Capital of the world by Innovative & sustainable farming practices, Product diversification to benefit small producers, Boosting exports & incomes with organic, premium tea, Skilling youth and supporting startups for greater global trade and Tea tourism for rural development.

In his address, Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma underscored that the tea industry is not merely an economic sector, but a lifeblood of Assam, directly involving approximately 40 lakh individuals.

He emphasised the substantial influence of the industry's prosperity on the state's economy.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the considerable challenges confronting Assam's tea industry and underscored the importance of a collaborative, unified approach to resolve these issues.

He highlighted the central government's commitment through the Prime Minister's Tea Workers Scheme, which has earmarked a substantial Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers. Of this, approximately Rs 400 crore have been allocated to Assam, to be used for improving the health and education of the state's tea workforce.

Dr Sarma expressed his appreciation to the Central minister for facilitating this support. He also thanked Goyal for adopting a positive approach towards addressing the issues raised by the stakeholders in the tea industry.

The session saw the attendance of the Minister of Industries & Commerce, Bimal Borah; Minister for Welfare of Tea Tribes, Sanjoy Kishan; Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Kesang Y Sherpa; Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota; Deputy Chairman of Tea Board India, Saurav Pahari, among other dignitaries.