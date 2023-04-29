Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli on April 29 participated in a programme organized by the Jamira Dhamal Village Youth Association.

During his participation, Teli enjoyed -- Bahuwa Dance -- one of the most traditional spiritual dances of the Assam Sonowal Kachari tribe.

''One of the most traditional spiritual dance places of Assam Sonowal Kachari tribe "Bahuwa Dance" Like every time, I was very happy to be present in a program organized by the Jamira Dhamal village youth association and people,'' he said in a Facebook post.

Teli was accompanied by the MLAChakradhar Gogoi and Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council's chief executive Tankeshwar Sonowal along with many prominent people present at the event.

The Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council preserves and promotes the rich cultural heritage of this tribe which is one of the most important tribes of Assam.

On this occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over Uddipana Award to deserving individuals for their achievements in their respective fields.

During this, a book with title ‘Sonowal Sambhar’ was also inaugurated by Sonowal.

The book is a memorial that was published on the occasion of the Sonowal Kachari Youth & Cultural Festival.

Also read: AGCL and OIL join forces to build local natural gas grids in Assam and Tripura