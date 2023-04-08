One Mahindra Bolero allegedly used by the police of Central Minister Rameshwar Teli’s convoy hit and seriously injured a youth in Dibrugarh on April 8.

The convoy was coming from a one-way road. Presently the boy is admitted to a private nursing hospital in Dibrugarh.

The incident took place near the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), wherein the youth identified as Deepjyoti Bhattacharya of Barman Nagar was critically injured.

Speaking to the media, the elder brother of the victim said, "Locals informed me that my brother was hit by a minister while he was riding his bike."

Also Read: Assam: Protests erupt in Silchar after minister Parimal Suklabaidya's convoy kills biker

Further, the victim's brother alleged that the vehicle came from the wrong side (Jalan temple road) and hit the biker.

This is not the first time such an incident occurred with a minister's convoy, earlier, residents of the Dhumkur locality, in Cachar district, staged a massive protest against legislator Parimal Suklabaidya following the death of a motorcyclist who was knocked over by a car in the minister's convoy.

The incident occurred on March 25 in Kalain's Dhumkur neighbourhood, as Parimal Suklabaidya's convoy was on its way to Guwahati.

According to reports, the protestors said that despite knowing that the teenager was run over by his convoy vehicle, the minister did not feel the need to call the helpless family.

As a result, protesters have stated that they would continue to block the road with the body until the minister comes. Nevertheless, police rushed to the scene and dispersed the agitating protestors.