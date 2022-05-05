The Union minister, MoS, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment India, Rameswar Teli attended a yoga session organised at the Campus Ground of the IOCL, Digboi by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Tuesday.

The session was organised by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd marking the eve of the International Yoga Day which is observed all around the world on June 21.

Along with Teli, Suren Phukan, the MLA of 123-Digboi LAC also attended the session. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, also spoke via webcast, applauding the initiative in which the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs jointly organised a yoga session in 47 other locations across the country and including refineries, petrochemical complexes, bottling plants, offshore assets, and building projects. All of the officials, staff, and students from the Assam Oil School of Nursing, Digboi, were taught yoga asanas by yoga Guru Sukumoni Nath.

Meanwhile, On Monday, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, and Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports and Shipping, attended the ‘Yoga Utsav’ held in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

The ‘Yoga Utsav’ was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of International Yoga Day .

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region, was among the dignitaries that attended the occasion.

With the Ministry of AYUSH’s ‘Yoga Utsav’ at Red Fort on April 7, the countdown began for International Yoga Day, which has been observed every year on June 21 since 2015. On June 21, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously celebrated the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recognised by the UN General Assembly in 2014.