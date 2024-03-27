In a disclosure ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has revealed a notable increase in his assets over the past three years. According to his election affidavit filed on March 26 in Dibrugarh, Sonowal's total assets now stand at approximately Rs 4.76 crore, marking a significant rise of Rs 1.59 crore since 2021.

The affidavit details Sonowal's financial standing, indicating movable assets valued at Rs 1,64,65,258 and immovable assets worth Rs 3,11,20,000. These figures represent a notable surge from his 2021 declaration where his movable assets were reported at Rs 1,14,76,394 and immovable assets at Rs 2,02,95,000.

Sonowal's financial portfolio encompasses diverse holdings, including shares in Oil India Limited, other investments and physical assets like gold. His immovable assets feature inherited agricultural and non-agricultural lands, alongside residential properties.

However, amidst his burgeoning assets, Sonowal also disclosed liabilities amounting to Rs 25,78,370. Notably, the affidavit asserts that there are no pending cases against him, and he has not faced any criminal convictions.

In contrast, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, also gearing up for the elections, declared assets worth Rs 2.63 crore. Meanwhile, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurin Jyoti Gogoi filed his nomination papers for the Dibrugarh parliamentary constituency, revealing assets totaling Rs 34,31,472.

Gaurav Gogoi's declaration included movable assets worth Rs 38,30,796 and immovable assets valued at Rs 2,25,00,000 with an ongoing legal matter disclosed in his affidavit.