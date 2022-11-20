Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on November 20 inaugurated the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) in Silchar.

The RRIUM which includes a 50-bed hospital and research centre has been set up under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

The hospital will also cover Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram along with three districts of Barak Valley and research on Unani treatment will be done in the hospital.

State Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, and Udharbandha MLA Mahirkanti Som Pramukh was present at the inauguration ceremony along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Assam Sonowal said, “The RRIUM will conduct research on Unani and treat people using Unani medicine. Assam is endowed with a rich plethora of medicinal plants, herbs, and trees. The RRIUM will see to the optimum utilisation of nature’s gift in advancing medical sciences''.

''As you will see, in recent times, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s medicinal worth is getting its due recognization through the efforts of the AYUSH ministry. In the next two years, it is estimated that the AYUSH market will touch US $23 billion which is nearly two lakh crores in Indian currency. I think it is a very positive thing for our youth, farmers which will give immense scope in the future,” he added.