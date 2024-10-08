Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, made a heartfelt connection with local rickshaw and cart pullers in Dibrugarh, as he spent the day sharing a meal of Poori Sabji and engaging in conversations with the Shramik brothers. This interaction, which took place amidst the festive spirit of Durga Puja, highlighted the minister's commitment to recognizing the hard work and contributions of the labor force.

Sonowal reiterated the Narendra Modi government's focus on uplifting every segment of society through the Antodaya philosophy—a guiding principle of ensuring equal opportunity, development, and dignity for all. During the gathering, the minister expressed his deep appreciation for the laborers' indispensable role in supporting the local economy, stressing the value of their efforts in driving community progress.

Speaking fondly of the occasion, Sonowal remarked, "Meeting with our Shramik brothers during this vibrant autumn season has been a privilege. Sharing a meal of Poori Sabji with them brought back cherished memories of my childhood, reminding me of the importance of humility and hard work in building a strong society."

The interaction underscored the government's resolve to continue empowering the marginalized, ensuring that their contributions are recognized and respected as part of India's inclusive growth story.

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