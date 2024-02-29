Former Chief Minister of Assam and current Union Minister, Rajya Sabha MP Sarbananda Sonowal, has announced his candidacy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

He will be contesting from the Dibrugarh constituency. However, the formal announcement will be made tomorrow, March 1, 2024.

A crucial meeting of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda concluded in New Delhi on February 28.



Also Read: Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's meet with Amit Shah, JP Nadda concludes, decision on final list of candidates today

The decision on the final list of candidates will be prepared today at 9 pm during the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

A 3-member panel for each constituency has been prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi BJP's election committee has presented a list of 25-30 potential candidates to the national leadership, targeting the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, according to party leaders on Wednesday.