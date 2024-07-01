Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has reached out to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the flood situation in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and other parts of the state. The minister requested immediate assistance for flood victims.

"Spoke to Hon'ble Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa over phone regarding the flood situation in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and other parts of the state. Requested him to provide all necessary assistance to the flood victims," Sonowal tweeted.

"The Hon'ble CM assured immediate relief to the affected people," he added.

In response, CM Sarma assured that relief efforts are underway. "We are continuously monitoring the situation in Dibrugarh," Sarma stated. "Our administration is taking all necessary measures and stands firmly with people of Dibrugarh and other affected areas in this hour of crisis."

As floodwaters rise, authorities are mobilising resources to provide aid and support to those impacted by the disaster. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay alert and follow instructions from local authorities. Further updates on relief efforts and flood conditions are expected as the situation develops.